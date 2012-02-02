DUBAI Feb 2 The central banks of China
and Qatar agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as
developing their financial markets, a statement said on
Thursday, the latest in a series of agreements that the People's
Bank of China has sealed globally in the last several months.
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani and
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao attended the signing of the
memorandum of understanding on Jan. 18 in Doha, Qatar's central
bank said on its website (www.qcb.gov.qa).
The memorandum boosts cooperation in information exchange as
well as the stability and the development of financial market
systems, and will spur the development of payments systems, the
statement said without elaborating. Central bank officials were
not available to comment.
The agreement was signed when Wen toured the Gulf Arab
region last month, including Qatar, the world's top liquefied
natural gas exporter, Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil exporter,
Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
In January, China and the UAE signed a $5.5 billion
agreement allowing them to swap supplies of their currencies, a
step to facilitate two-way trade and investment.
Countries including Nigeria and Japan have agreed with China
to hold yuan assets as part of their foreign exchange reserves
or have discussed the issue. In November, the Austrian National
Bank said it had become the first central bank outside Asia able
to invest in Chinese local-currency assets.
Beijing is keen to acquire the political influence that an
internationally used currency confers, and some economists think
the renminbi could become a reserve currency on a par with the
dollar, euro and yen within a decade.
