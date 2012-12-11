SHANGHAI Dec 11 Qatar Holdings LLC, the investment arm of Qater's sovereign wealth fund, has been granted a $1 billion of quota to invest in China's capital markets, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.

Official Chinese media reported in June Qatar was applying for a $5 billion quota in China's Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, the main channel for foreign investment in Chinese stock and bond markets.

QFII quotas are currently capped at $1 billion per each investor although official media has reported Chinese regulators are looking at increasing the cap.

China has been shifting its target investor base in the QFII scheme to long-term players such as sovereign, pension and endowment funds. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)