DOHA, April 14 Two Qatari banks and Chinese brokerage Southwest Securities signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a company handling Islamic finance deals in China, Qatar's central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said on Tuesday.

The banks are Qatar National Bank and Qatar International Islamic Bank. No further details of the venture were immediately available. (Reporting by Amena Bakr; Writing by Andrew Torchia)