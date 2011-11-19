DOHA Nov 19 Qatar delivered its first super tanker cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to PetroChina on Saturday under a long-term agreement, state-run Qatargas said.

"Delivered onboard the Q-Max vessel, Bu Samra, this is the first Qatari LNG Q-Max cargo delivered to PetroChina's recently commissioned LNG receiving terminal at Rudong," Qatargas said in a statement.

The delivery was made under a 2008 agreement for Qatar, the world's top LNG exporter, to supply 3 million tonnes per year to PetroChina over 25 years, it said.

Qatar's Bu Samra is one of the world's largest tankers with a capacity to carry 265,000 cubic metres of LNG.

