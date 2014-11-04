BEIJING Nov 4 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and one of the world's most aggressive investors, Qatar Investment Authority, is keen to invest in China's property, infrastructure and healthcare sectors, Chief Executive Ahmed Al-Sayed said on Tuesday.

The fund, which is estimated to have around $170 billion, also plans to invest between $15 billion and $20 billion in Asia in the next five years, Al-Sayed said. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)