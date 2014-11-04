(Adds QIA-Citic investment fund launch)
By Jake Spring
BEIJING Nov 4 The Qatar Investment Authority
(QIA), one of the world's most aggressive investors, has signed
an agreement on Tuesday with CITIC Group Corp to
launch a $10 billion fund that will invest in the region, the
chief executive of the Qatari sovereign wealth fund said.
QIA, which is estimated to have around $170 billion, and
state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group signed a memorandum of
understanding to launch the 50-50 investment fund, QIA Chief
Executive Ahmed Al-Sayed said at an investment conference in
Beijing.
The joint-venture fund appears to be part of QIA's efforts
to diversify away from its traditionally Europe-focused
portfolio as the European economy continues to stagnate.
"We've just done a deal in Europe, and we'll continue doing
deals in Europe," Al-Sayed told reporters. "But as a global
fund, also we need to diversify asset allocations and
geographical location but we will continue in Europe, of
course."
QIA is looking for new partners as it plans to invest
between $15 billion and $20 billion in Asia in the next five
years, he said.
The fund is also expanding its office in Beijing as it
considers investments in China's property, infrastructure and
healthcare sectors.
Al-Sayed also pointed to potential opportunities in the
consumer, services and tech, media and telecommunications sector
but emphasized that QIA would look at any promising investment.
Known as a savvy negotiator and aggressive dealmaker,
al-Sayed took the helm at QIA in 2013 when the newly-crowned
emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, shook up the investment
vehicle as part of his restructuring of the Qatari state
following his father's abdication.
Sources told Reuters last year that the fund was hiring
bankers and executives with an aim of diversifying its
portfolio, which had nearly 80 percent exposure to Europe.
The fund is best known for European investments including
the acquisition of London department store Harrods and a
significant stake in the firm that runs London's Heathrow
airport.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Simon
Cameron-Moore)