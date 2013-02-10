Premier Foods names non-executive director from shareholder Oasis
March 1 Premier Foods Plc, the maker of Mr Kipling cakes, appointed a managing director of Hong Kong-based shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd as non-executive director on Wednesday.
DUBAI Feb 10 Credit Suisse's top investment banker for Qatar has resigned, three banking sources said, in a move that comes as the Swiss bank tries to bolster operations in the Gulf state, home to its second-largest shareholder.
Rami Touma, a director at the bank, has been running Credit Suisse's Qatar investment banking business since 2007. Touma handled relationships with key clients, primarily the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, one of the banking sources said.
Credit Suisse was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)
March 1 Premier Foods Plc, the maker of Mr Kipling cakes, appointed a managing director of Hong Kong-based shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd as non-executive director on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 1 European shares gained on Wednesday, with results driving specific stock moves, while basic resources were the top sector performers after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged $1 trillion of infrastructure spending in his first speech to Congress.
* Says it will raise 22.94 billion yen in total via issuance of units via public offering and private placement