* Touma handled key relationships including sovereign wealth
fund QIA
* Two other senior bankers among departures from Credit
Suisse in Dubai
* Swiss lender plans to beef up Doha ops, home to major
shareholder
(Adds quote, details on Dubai departures)
By Dinesh Nair and Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, Feb 10 Credit Suisse's top
investment banker for Qatar has resigned, three banking sources
said, in a move that comes as the Swiss bank tries to bolster
operations in the Gulf state, home to its second-largest
shareholder.
Rami Touma, a director at the bank, has been running Credit
Suisse's Qatar investment banking business since 2007. Touma
handled relationships with key clients, primarily the Qatar
Investment Authority (QIA), the Gulf state's sovereign wealth
fund, one of the banking sources said.
Credit Suisse was not immediately available to comment. The
sources, who are familiar with the matter, spoke on condition of
anonymity due to sensitivity of the matter.
QIA owns a 6.2-percent stake in Credit Suisse through its
investment arm Qatar Holding, making it the second-largest
shareholder after Saudi Arabia's Olayan Group, which has a 6.6
percent stake, according to Reuters data.
The Swiss bank's Qatar operations are headed by Aladdin
Hangari, who also runs an asset management venture with the Gulf
state's sovereign wealth fund.
Like its peers, Credit Suisse is cutting back on riskier
assets and reducing costs to meet tougher regulations aimed at
preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.
The Zurich-based bank planned to trim its investment banking
team in Dubai and move some of its staff to Qatar, as part of
efforts to cut costs and focus on niche markets, sources told
Reuters in September last year.
"I am not sure how well that plan is working, at least on
the investment banking side. They haven't been able to move any
of the senior bankers to Doha so far," a second banking source
said late last week.
Other senior bankers have left the bank's Dubai office in
recent months, the three sources said. Mumtaz Kazmi, a director
and head of the bank's mergers and acquisitions business for the
Middle East, left the bank late in 2012.
Kazmi, who worked at the bank since 2001, was named M&A head
for the region in 2011.
Michael Katounas, another Dubai-based investment banking
director, who joined Credit Suisse in 2005, has resigned and
will leave the bank shortly.
The departures follow that of senior banker Bassam Yammine's
resignation last October. Yammine was co-head of Middle East
investment banking and co-chief executive for the bank's
operations in the region.
Last week, the bank said it would cut costs by 4.4 billion
francs by the end of 2015, up from a previous 4 billion target,
by folding its asset management unit into its private bank and
by moving some jobs offshore. Credit Suisse cut 2,300 jobs in
2012.
Weak results at its investment bank led to the bank missing
fourth-quarter estimates, it reported last week.
(Editing by Amran Abocar)