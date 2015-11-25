DUBAI Nov 25 Qatar's riyal fell sharply in the
forward foreign exchange market on Wednesday because of concern
about the country's progress in obtaining a syndicated loan of
up to $10 billion from banks, traders said.
One-year U.S. dollar/riyal forwards rose as high as
312 points, their highest level since February 2009 during the
global financial crisis, from 250 points on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, bankers said Qatar was in talks with
banks for a loan of up to $10 billion to help cover its
expenses. Qatar is one of the wealthiest of the Gulf Arab energy
exporters, but its income has been pressured by low oil and gas
prices.
The five-year loan was expected to carry a margin below 100
basis points over the London interbank offered rate, one of the
bankers said at the time. Qatar was aiming to complete the deal
by the end of this year.
On Wednesday, senior traders at two major Gulf banks said
there was talk in the market that banks were having trouble
agreeing with Qatar on the pricing of the loan.
Comment could not immediately be obtained from Qatari
finance ministry or central bank officials.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Andrew Torchia)