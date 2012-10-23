Oct 23 Qatar's current account surplus shrank to 35.1 billion riyals ($9.6 billion) in the second quarter of 2012, or 20.2 percent of gross domestic product, data from the Qatar Statistics Authority showed on Tuesday. The OPEC member had booked a surplus of 55.0 billion riyals in April-June 2011, or 35.5 percent of GDP. The first-quarter surplus was revised down to 35.9 billion riyals from 36.1 billion. The statistics office also revised 2011 real gross domestic product growth to 13.0 percent from the previously reported 14.1 percent, the data showed. QATAR BALANCE OF PAYMENTS Q2/12 Q1/12 Current account 35,089 35,938 (36,074) Trade balance 67,460 72,390 (72,129) Exports (FOB) 99,455 100,825 (100,564) Imports (FOB) -31,995 -28,435 CA/GDP (pct) 20.2 20.5 NOTE. Q1 2012 data are revised, previous estimates in brackets.