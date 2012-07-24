July 24 Qatar's current account surplus shrank
to 36.1 billion riyals ($9.9 billion), or 20.5 percent of gross
domestic product, in the first quarter of 2012, the central
bank's preliminary data showed on Tuesday.
The OPEC member booked a surplus of 38.0 billion riyals in
January-March 2011, or 26.9 percent of GDP.
QATAR BALANCE OF PAYMENTS Q1/12 Q4/11 2011
(mln riyals)
Current account 36,074 46,118 189,200
Trade balance 72,129 81,480 318,037
Exports (FOB) 100,564 109,406 416,047
Imports (FOB) -28,435 -27,926 -98,010
Capital & Fin. Account -13,798 -44,643 -227,805
Direct investment abroad 7,078 -9,103 -21,940
In Qatar -190 -963 -316
CA/GDP (pct) 20.5 26.8 30.0
NOTE. 2011 data are revised.
($1 = 3.64 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)