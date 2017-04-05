BRIEF-Molopo Energy updates on response of takeovers panel on affairs of co
* Takeovers panel issue divestment orders on Keybridge Aurora, KBC
DOHA, April 5 Qatar Petroleum (QP) and ExxonMobil will start drilling for oil and gas off the southern coast of Cyprus in 2018, the Qatari firm said after signing an exploration and production sharing contract with the Mediterranean island.
Exploring the Mediterranean's Levant Basin has become more attractive since Eni discovered Egypt's offshore Zohr field in 2015, the biggest gas field in the Mediterranean and estimated to contain 850 billion cubic metres of gas.
State-owned Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil were among bidders last year for a contract for Cyprus's offshore Block 10.
"A 3D seismic survey is already underway, as the consortium partners prepare to begin exploration drilling in 2018," QP said in a statement.
To maintain its dominance over competitors in the United States and Australia, QP is cutting costs at its domestic operations and seeking to expand overseas through joint ventures with international oil firms, QP said in February.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Edmund Blair)
* Takeovers panel issue divestment orders on Keybridge Aurora, KBC
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has published a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' for the proposed rupiah senior bonds of Indonesia-based PT Bank Mandiri Taspen Pos (Bank Mantap, AA(idn)/Stable). Bank Mantap's proposed bond issuance will be IDR2 trillion in total with maturity of up to 60 months, which consists of: - Tranche A with issuance amount of IDR1.5 trillion and maturity of 36 months from the issuance date,
SHANGHAI, June 15 Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday, led by property shares, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and unveiled plans for shrinking its balance sheet.