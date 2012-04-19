* Treasury bill sales expanded up to nine months
By Mala Pancholia and Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, April 19 Qatar's decision to expand its
issues of Treasury bills is succeeding in draining excess
liquidity from the banking system, but it also appears to have
another, long-term policy purpose: building a complete Qatari
riyal yield curve.
That could have several benefits for the emirate, helping it
fund big infrastructure projects as it prepares to host the 2022
soccer World Cup; increasing its attractiveness as a portfolio
investment destination; and even giving the Qatar central bank
(QCB) a more sophisticated monetary policy.
"The regular monthly issuance of T-bills since last May has
been clearly undertaken to develop the shorter end of the yield
curve, a benchmark that was previously non-existent," said
Saugata Sarkar, head of research at QNB Financial Services.
"Longer-term, the QCB is clearly aiming to establish a
liquid local debt market, in preparation for the expected
increase in lending for infrastructure projects over this decade
in the run-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup."
Traditionally, Qatar's money market has concentrated on
overnight and one-week interbank lending rates, where activity
is greatest and quotes are easily available. The central bank's
description of its monetary policy says "the current QCB
interest rates framework focuses on the average overnight
interbank rate."
The central bank's regular T-bill issues, which began last
May, could help to change that. The bank began by issuing
three-month T-bills, and has gradually introduced six- and
nine-month maturities.
In past years, the QCB has issued bonds on behalf of the
finance ministry to local commercial banks with tenors of three
to seven years, effectively setting benchmarks in that area,
market sources said. Early last year, 50 billion riyals of
government bonds were sold to local banks.
There is still a gap in the yield curve between one and
three years, but market participants think the central bank may
eventually fill that by widening its debt issues further.
Volumes of T-bill issuance have grown. Central bank governor
Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said last October that the QCB
was selling 2 billion riyals every month; this week he said
monthly issuance was 4 billion riyals and that the QCB would
continue that volume, declining to comment further on monetary
policy.
POLICY
Signs are that the issues are helping to prevent Qatar's
rapid economic growth, which hit 14 percent last year, from
boosting inflationary pressure. M2 money supply growth slowed to
a 29-month low of 8.5 percent year-on-year in February from 10.8
percent a month earlier, while March inflation was 1.2 percent,
down from last year's rate of 1.9 percent.
Bank lending growth to the private sector slowed to an
eight-month low of 16.4 percent on an annual basis in February
from 21.6 percent in January, although growth in real estate
credit remains much higher, which some analysts think may be
risky given ample supply in the property market.
Qatari banks held about 12.4 billion riyals worth of T-bills
at the end of February, up from 12.0 billion in the previous
month, the latest central bank data show.
In the longer term, creating a full riyal yield curve could
help both the government and Qatari companies issue
local-currency debt to fund infrastructure projects. The country
of 1.7 million people has outlined public investment plans worth
$95 billion over the five years to 2016.
When it comes to international bond issuance, Qatar has
possibly the best-developed sovereign yield curve in the region;
in November it conducted the Gulf's largest international bond
issue last year, a bumper $5 billion, three-tranche deal with
maturities from five to 30 years.
But raising more funds domestically would limit Qatar's
dependence on fickle global markets.
Meanwhile, a complete yield curve could make the emirate
more attractive as an investment destination for funds which
could benchmark their returns from the local stock market, which
Qatar hopes will eventually be upgraded to emerging market
status by index compiler MSCI, against T-bill yields.
"Qatar is looking at an MSCI listing and one of the key
factors would be to develop a market where investors can compare
their dividends to risk-free Treasury yields," said one regional
banker.
Ultimately, a complete yield curve could allow the central
bank to conduct a more sophisticated monetary policy that
focuses on longer-term market interest rates in addition to the
overnight interbank rate.
NOT TRANSPARENT
Qatar's T-bill market is still far from playing these roles,
partly because it is not transparent. The central bank does not
publicly disclose results of its T-bill auctions, and auction
participants are limited to banks, market sources say.
The result is that auction yields are extremely high; the
sources say they range between 1.1 and 1.2 percent for
three-month bills, up to 1.6 percent for six-month bills and up
to 2.5 percent for nine-month bills.
That compares with a range of 1.74-1.78 percent for
Bahrain's sales of 12-month T-bills and 0.523-0.576 percent for
Saudi Arabia, even though inflation in Saudi Arabia, at 5.4
percent in March, is much higher.
"So far, issuances have been done at attractive rates versus
regional government and similarly rated sovereigns," QNB's
Sarkar said.
There is minor secondary market trade in the bills. When
they are traded, yields fall dramatically, the market sources
say, but trading levels are not generally revealed publicly even
though T-bills are listed on the Qatar Exchange.
To build an effective yield curve, Qatar may have to improve
the transparency of its debt market dramatically. But its
expanded T-bill issues are an important step, bankers say.
"Qatar riyal T-bills have been crucial to develop the yield
curve and help price swaps," the regional banker said.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)