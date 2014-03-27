PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DOHA, March 27 Qatar announced contracts worth $23 billion on Thursday to buy attack helicopters, advanced anti-missile interception systems and other military equipment, as the Gulf state accelerates a military build-up.
The world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter announced deals with 20 companies, including firms from the United States which were awarded deals worth 27.5 billion Qatar riyal ($7.55 billion), said a spokeswoman for a Doha defence conference where the announcements were made.
The announcements included a contract with Boeing to buy 24 Apache helicopters for 8.9 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.6415 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by William Maclean and Jason Neely)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.