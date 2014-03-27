DOHA, March 27 Qatar announced contracts worth $23 billion on Thursday to buy attack helicopters, advanced anti-missile interception systems and other military equipment, as the Gulf state accelerates a military build-up.

The world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter announced deals with 20 companies, including firms from the United States which were awarded deals worth 27.5 billion Qatar riyal ($7.55 billion), said a spokeswoman for a Doha defence conference where the announcements were made.

The announcements included a contract with Boeing to buy 24 Apache helicopters for 8.9 billion riyals.

