By Regan Doherty
DOHA, April 9 Doha Bank, Qatar's
fifth-largest lender by market value, plans to nearly double its
profits from international operations by 2015, mirroring a
strategy employed by other Gulf Arab lenders facing intense
competition at home.
The lender, which raised nearly $430 million from a rights
issue last month, aims to increase its share of profits from
overseas business to 15 percent, from 8 percent currently, Chief
Executive Officer, R. Seetharaman, said in Doha on Tuesday.
"We will set up a representative office and then look to
convert it. I am not J.P. Morgan, so I have to gradually scale
up," he said.
The bank plans to open a representative office in Sharjah in
the coming months, the third-largest emirate in the United Arab
Emirates, as part of the expansion plans, Seetharaman said.
It recently opened an office in Australia, becoming the
first Qatari lender to establish a presence in the country.
Gulf lenders, including the likes of Qatar National Bank
(QNB) and National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD),
are facing intense competition in their home markets and are
seeking to expand regionally.
QNB recently bought the Egyptian arm of Societe Generale
in a $2 billion deal, while NBAD brought in the banker
who led Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's push
into Asia as its new chief executive earlier in April to aid its
expansion plans.
Doha Bank, 17 percent owned by the Gulf state's sovereign
wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, is seeking to
increase its share capital by 50 percent to help address a weak
capital position and help boost expansion.
A quarter of the planned capital increase was raised through
the share sale, while the bank plans to raise the remaining
amount from a share offering in London.
"I have multiple options. If regulatory approval comes in,
then fine. As and when it is required, we will go for phase
two," Seetharaman said about the remaining capital raising plan.
Doha Bank shares closed down 0.7 percent against a flat Doha
bourse on Tuesday.
(Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Mark Potter)