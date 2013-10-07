DUBAI Oct 7 Qatar's Doha Bank said on
Monday it would seek shareholder approval to issue a debt
instrument worth 2 billion riyals ($549.3 million) to boost its
Tier 1 capital, which would be sold by March 30 next year.
No date for the shareholder meeting was given in the
statement to the Qatar bourse. Tier 1 capital is considered the
core indicator of a bank's financial health.
The notes would have a perpetual tenor but would have a
clause allowing the bank to redeem them after six years. They
would be issued either by Doha Bank itself or a special purpose
vehicle 100 percent-owned by the bank - a necessary step if the
notes were going to be Islamic bonds.
Doha Bank's CEO, R. Seetharaman, told reporters in May that
the bank could issue a capital-boosting bond as part of a plan
to hike its paid-up capital by 50 percent.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals)
