DUBAI, April 6 A new $12 billion Qatari
investment firm, backed by assets from the sovereign wealth
fund, will offer shares to the public in May as part of plans by
the tiny Gulf state to share its riches with local citizens and
institutions.
Doha Global Investment Co, will have a total capital of 45
billion riyals ($12.36 billion), 50 percent of which will be in
the form of paid-up capital, according to a statement from
Hussain Ali Al Abdulla, chairman of Qatar Exchange's board.
Qatar unveiled plans to create the investment firm in
February and said its sovereign fund arm, Qatar Holding, will
transfer $3 billion worth of assets into the new firm, with a
similar amount raised in an initial public offering on the Qatar
Exchange.
Qatar Holding owns stakes in high-profile global firms such
as German sports car maker Porsche and British bank
Barclays and has been one of the most aggressive
investors globally in recent years.
The initial public offering (IPO) will only be open to
citizens, companies and institutions in Qatar. Foreign investors
will only be able to buy the company's shares after it is
listed.
The potential listing, which would be one of the biggest
IPOs conducted in the Middle East, is seen as part of a strategy
by the world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas to
distribute its wealth locally.
The Qatar bourse has underperformed some exchanges in the
region this year, such as Dubai and Saudi Arabia, due to
concerns that listed companies in Qatar are not reaping the
benefits of the country's economic growth. The planned listing
may help boost liquidity and investor interest in the bourse.
The nominal value of the shares listed will be 10 Qatari
riyals ($2.75). A subsequent listing of the shares would happen
after the end of the offer period, Ali Abdulla said in the
statement, without specifying the duration of the offer period.
($1 = 3.6407 Qatar rials)
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Susan Fenton)