DOHA Nov 1 Qatar will shift some state-run
health and education services to the private sector as it seeks
to ease the burden on its finances, the emir said on Tuesday, as
he outlined his economic agenda for the next five years in an
era of low oil and gas prices.
The world's biggest liquefied natural gas exporter is coping
better than most of its neighbours with shrunken hydrocarbon
revenues, but like them it is seeking to cut the financial
burden on the government, which this year expects to run its
first budget deficit in 15 years.
"Although we set out viewing these (health and education)
fields of basic human development as the responsibility of the
state, we have concluded it is necessary they benefit from an
interaction between the private and public sectors," Sheikh
Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said in his address to Qatar's Advisory
Council.
He did not elaborate on how the private sector would become
involved, but last December, the cabinet decided to rely on
private companies to provide health insurance. Saudi Arabia has
also said it wants to transfer some of the burden of providing
health care and education services.
The government is putting the finishing touches to a new law
that will help it award projects to the private sector, Sheikh
Tamim said. "It is difficult to provide funds for all the
projects that we want to execute as per the strategic plan," he
said.
Qatar provides free health care and education to its roughly
300,000 citizens, many of whom are on generous government
salaries and whose incomes are among the highest in the world.
But Sheikh Tamim said Qatar needed to cut wasteful state
subsidies and transition from being a nation of "simple social
welfare policies" to "a state of action" in the face of low
energy prices, which he said nobody had expected.
"There are challenges that we should tackle, which are
related to...the culture of consumption. Wealth alone is not
sufficient," he said.
The government would focus its infrastructure spending on
major projects and those related to Qatar's hosting of the 2022
soccer World Cup, the emir said.
