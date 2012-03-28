UPDATE 1-UK inflation hits highest since June 2014 as fuel prices surge
* Crude oil cost for factories increases 88 pct in Jan (Adds reaction from markets and analysts)
DUBAI, March 28 Qatar's economy expanded 14 percent in inflation-adjusted terms last year, a slower pace than many analysts had expected, preliminary data from Qatar's Statistics Authority showed on Wednesday.
The Gulf Arab country's real gross domestic product grew 4.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, and 14.7 percent on an annual basis, in the final three months of 2011, the data also showed. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Crude oil cost for factories increases 88 pct in Jan (Adds reaction from markets and analysts)
LONDON, Feb 14 France and Ireland saw their 10-year borrowing costs converge briefly on Tuesday for the first time since October 2007, with upcoming presidential elections pushing up France's bond yields to 14-month highs in recent weeks.
* New loans 2nd highest ever at 2.03 trln yuan, nearly twice Dec