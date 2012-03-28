DUBAI, March 28 Qatar's economy expanded 14 percent in inflation-adjusted terms last year, a slower pace than many analysts had expected, preliminary data from Qatar's Statistics Authority showed on Wednesday.

The Gulf Arab country's real gross domestic product grew 4.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, and 14.7 percent on an annual basis, in the final three months of 2011, the data also showed. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)