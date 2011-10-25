(Repeats to fix headline)

DOHA Oct 25 Qatar's economic growth should slow sharply to 5.1 percent in 2012 from 15 percent projected for this year and the OPEC country faces large risks coming from the rest of the world, its development planning authority said on Tuesday.

"The GSDP foresees a see change in the economy's dynamics in 2012," the General Secretariat for Development Planning said in a report.

"The impulse to growth from vigorous expansion of the hydrocarbon sector in past years will rapidly recede and growth will increasingly depend on solid performance in other sectors," it said. (Reporting by Regan E.Doherty; Writing by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by David French)