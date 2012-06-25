* GDP growth seen at 6.2 pct in 2012 vs 14 pct in 2011
* Large global econ risks seen, mainly from euro zone
* Inflation to float between 2-3 pct in 2012-2013 - GSDP
* Non-hydrocarbon investment of $130 bln seen in 2012-18
By Regan Doherty
DOHA, June 25 Qatar expects its economic growth
will slow to 4.5 percent in 2013, the weakest rate in a decade,
but the tiny Gulf Arab state plans to continue heavy investment
in its non-hydrocarbon sector, the state planning authority said
on Monday.
OPEC member Qatar's oil and gas-reliant economy has been
surging at a break-neck, double-digit pace for the past six
years as the country has become the world's largest exporter of
liquefied natural gas, but it is expected to decelerate as the
impact of two decades of gas output expansion fades.
The General Secretariat for Development Planning (GSDP) sees
inflation-adjusted gross domestic product growth easing to 6.2
percent in 2012 from 14.0 percent last year. The weakening
global growth outlook and the euro zone debt crisis pose a risk
to Qatar as they are affecting oil prices.
"While the (euro) bloc's problems may seem remote from
Qatar, an unexpected weakening of oil prices risks reducing the
resources available to the state," the GSDP said.
Worsening global economy prospects have already knocked
crude oil prices down $35 from March highs to around $90 per
barrel, near the lowest levels since December 2010.
The International Monetary Fund said in January, after
concluding regular consultations with Qatar, that its government
had adequate financial cushions to mitigate potential risks.
"4.5 percent is a bit below our expectations, but is still a
fairly healthy number," said Paul Gamble, head of research at
Jadwa Investment in Riyadh.
Qatar, which has avoided the social unrest that rocked the
Arab world last year, plans to boost government spending by 27
percent to $49 billion in the fiscal year that began in April.
It plans to invest about $130 billion in its non-hydrocarbon
sector in 2012-2018, the GSDP said. Infrastructure spending
should average more than 10 percent of GDP ahead of the 2022
soccer World Cup.
"We anticipate robust activity in the construction sector,
primed by Qatar's infrastructure spending plans. This is likely
to peak around 2015, so we are still very much in the
development phase," Frank Harrigan, director of the GSDP's
Economic Development department, told a news conference.
"Over the longer term, there are opportunities in the
downstream hydrocarbon sector, but these investments are still
very much in the planning stage. By 2020 we will see a more
significant presence in downstream petrochemical projects than
today."
In September, Qatar raised basic salaries and social
benefits for state civilian employees by 60 percent, while
military staff received 50-120 percent increases.
Despite increased spending, the Gulf Arab country's
government budget should show a comfortable surplus of 7.8
percent of GDP in the 2012 calendar year, although GSDP
forecasts it to fall to 4.8 percent in 2013.
Inflation in Qatar, which pegs its riyal to the U.S. dollar,
should edge higher and float between 2 and 3 percent in 2012 and
2013, the GSDP said. It has been hovering just above 1 percent
since the start of 2012 due to weakness in the property sector.
"Inflationary pressures are expected to remain tame in 2012
and 2013," the GSDP said.
"Excess supply in the residential rental market looks set to
continue and - in a context of anemic global demand - non-fuel
global commodity prices seem unlikely to stoke imported
inflation," it said.
Only 250,000 of Qatar's 1.7 million population are Qatar
citizens, the rest being foreign workers and professionals.
Construction ahead of the 2022 World Cup is likely to boost
the number of low-skilled workers from the Indian sub-continent,
but as they remit much of their income overseas the increase in
their numbers is unlikely to create inflation pressure.
"The pressures they will create on the economy will be very
different than that of a professional workforce. We don't see
acute inflationary pressures arising from this source," Harrigan
said.
