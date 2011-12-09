FRANKFURT Dec 9 Qatar is considering
shoring up the European Financial Stability Facility or other
investments to support the euro, German newspaper Handelsblatt
reported, citing sources close to the Gulf Arab state's ruling
family.
The paper cited one source as saying Qatar's ruling house
was aware of the euro's importance for the global economy.
Qatar, which holds stakes in German companies including
Hochtief and Volkswagen, is also looking
into investing a further 25 billion euros ($33 billion) in
Germany, the paper said, citing sources close to recent talks in
Doha between German economic affairs minister Philipp Roesler
and the Emirate.
The Emirate's sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment
Authority, was not available for comment.
($1 = 0.7512 euro)
