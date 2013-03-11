DOHA, March 11 Qatar does not expect to give
further financial aid to Egypt in the immediate term, Qatari
Finance Minister Youssef Kamal said on Monday.
"We already announced $5 billion," Kamal told Reuters, when
asked how much aid Qatar had provided Egypt to date.
Asked whether Qatar expected to provide more, he replied:
"Not yet." He did not elaborate.
Qatar has been a key source of foreign aid to Egypt since
its 2011 revolution through soft loans and deposits in Cairo's
central bank.
With Egypt's foreign reserves falling to critically low
levels and a hoped-for $4.8 billion loan from the International
Monetary Fund delayed by political unrest, there has been
speculation that Cairo could turn to Qatar for yet more aid.