DOHA, April 22 Qatar Holding, a unit of the
gas-rich Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, is bullish on
emerging economies, its chief executive told reporters on
Sunday.
"We are very optimistic on Brazil and other emerging
economies," Ahmad al-Sayed said on the sidelines of a
conference.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, like most Gulf funds, has
traditionally preferred investing in Western markets, picking up
stakes in companies ranging from carmakers to banks.
In recent years, though, the Gulf funds have increasingly
spoken of diversifying the geographical spread of their
investments by looking to Asia and other emerging markets.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty; Writing by Sitaraman Shankar)