DUBAI, June 26 Al Jazeera television website
said on Wednesday that Qatar will appoint a new foreign minister
to replace veteran diplomat Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani
following the accession of a new emir in the U.S.-allied Gulf
Arab state.
The satellite channel said that current Minister of State for
Foreign Affairs Khalid bin Muhammad al-Atiyah has been chosen
for the position. The satellite channel had earlier said a new
prime minister will be appointed instead of Sheikh Hamad bin
Jassim.
