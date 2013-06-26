DUBAI, June 26 Al Jazeera television website said on Wednesday that Qatar will appoint a new foreign minister to replace veteran diplomat Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani following the accession of a new emir in the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state.

The satellite channel said that current Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalid bin Muhammad al-Atiyah has been chosen for the position. The satellite channel had earlier said a new prime minister will be appointed instead of Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)