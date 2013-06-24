DUBAI, June 24 Qataris are being invited to go to the royal court on Tuesday and Wednesday to swear loyalty to Crown Prince Tamim as the Gulf Arab state's new emir, Qatari-owned al Jazeera television reported on Monday.

"The Emiri Diwan (royal court) will receive citizens tomorrow and the day after to pledge allegiance to Sheikh Tamim as the country's emir," the station said, following reports that the emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, 61, planned to hand power on Tuesday to Sheikh Tamim, 33, his son. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Alison Williams)