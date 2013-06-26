(Quotes)
DOHA, June 26 Qatar's new emir, Sheikh Tamim bin
Hamad al-Thani, said on Wednesday the Gulf state would not "take
direction" in foreign affairs, supported the sovereignty and
integrity of all Arab lands and would seek to diversify the
gas-based economy at home.
In his first speech as head of state, Sheikh Tamim, handed
power on Tuesday when his father abdicated after 18 years in
power, added he would follow in the "path" of his father,
architect of an assertive foreign policy.
But his 15-minute address focussed on domestic issues and
was broad in nature. There was no mention of a cabinet reshuffle
which is widely expected by Qataris following the departure from
office of his father Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.
"We don't take direction and this independent behavior is
one of the established facts," Sheikh Tamim, 33, said in the
speech broadcast on Qatari state television.
The emir said Qatar was committed to the Palestinians in
their struggle with Israel and to other Arab causes, and would
respect "the sovereignty and integrity of all Arab lands".
But he made no mention of the conflict in Syria, where
Qatar, which has vigorously supported Arab Spring uprisings, is
a backer of rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad.
But emir added that his country, long seen as an ally of the
Muslim Brotherhood, should not be identified with any particular
political trend and respected all religious sects.
"We are a coherent state, not a political party, and
therefore we seek to keep relationships with all governments and
states," he said.
"We respect all the influential and active political trends
in the region, but we are not affiliated with one trend against
the other. We are Muslims and Arabs who respect diversity of
sects and respect all religions in our countries and outside of
them."
