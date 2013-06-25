(Adds quote, background)
DOHA, June 25 Qatar's Emir Sheikh Hamad bin
Khalifa al-Thani said on Tuesday he was stepping down and
handing power to his son Sheikh Tamim, explaining it was time
for a new generation to take over.
In a speech broadcast on Qatar state television, Sheikh
Hamad made no direct mention of Prime Minister and Foreign
Minister, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, who had been widely
expected to also step down.
"God knows that I didn't want power in itself and I didn't
seek it for personal reason," said the emir, who overthrew his
father in a bloodless coup in 1995.
Diplomats had said the 61-year-old emir had long planned to
abdicate in favour of his 33-year-old Crown Prince.
Qatar is a small country of only 2 million people, but is
the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, a global
investment powerhouse and a financial backer of Arab Spring
revolts.
Qatari political analyst Mohammed al-Misfer said he did not
expect major changes to foreign policy or domestic plans after
the handover, adding that Sheikh Tamim was already involved in
running the country under his father's direction.
