DUBAI Nov 17 A group of Islamist scholars led
by an influential Qatar-based cleric expressed "astonishment" on
Monday at being designated a terrorist body by the United Arab
Emirates (UAE), one of several Gulf Arab states that view
political Islam as a security threat.
In a statement the International Union of Muslim Scholars
urged the UAE to remove it from a list of 85 groups the
country's cabinet named on Saturday as terrorist organisations
in a drive against what the country termed "terrorist crimes".
The inclusion of the group was "not based on any analysis or
investigation, whether legal, logical or rational", said the
statement, co-signed by the union's chairman, Egyptian-born
Youssef al-Qaradawi.
"The Union expresses its complete and extreme astonishment
of its inclusion by the UAE among the terrorists groups and
rejects this description completely," said the group, which says
it seeks to promote scholarship and awareness of Islam.
Other groups designated in the list included Nusra Front and
the Islamic State, whose fighters are battling Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, several Shi'ite Muslim militant groups such as
the Houthi movement in Yemen, and Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood,
with which Qaradawi is closely associated.
The list also includes a number of humanitarian, relief and
Muslim community associations in the Arab world and the West.
The union said the UAE list ignored groups engaged in what
it called "non-Islamic terrorism" against Muslims, saying this
raised questions about the motives behind the designations.
The UAE action mirrors a move by Saudi Arabia in March that
was seen as part of a campaign by the kingdom, the UAE and
Bahrain to pressure Qatar to reduce its longstanding support for
Islamist forces around the Middle East.
The U.S.-allied monarchies mistrust the Muslim Brotherhood
because its doctrines challenge the principle of dynastic rule.
In a sign that the eight-month rift over Doha's support for
Islamist groups may be easing, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain
agreed on Sunday to return their ambassadors to Qatar.
The announcement by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
followed an emergency meeting in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to
discuss the dispute, which was threatening an annual summit set
for Doha, the capital of Qatar, in December.
In an unprecedented move, the three countries in March
withdrew their ambassadors from fellow GCC member Qatar,
accusing it of undermining their domestic security through its
support of the Islamist movement, the Muslim Brotherhood.
