Jan 9 INDUSTRIES QATAR- Follwing are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Industries Qatar in millions of Qatari riyals. Q4 2012 %change EFG Hermes 2299.00 36.36 SICO Bahrain 2275.00 34.94 Global Investment House 2561.00 51.90 Beltone Financial 2639.00 56.53 Aljazira Capital 2561.60 51.94 QNB Financial 2308.00 36.90 Average 2440.60 44.76 Industries Qatar reported a net profit of 1685.94 million Qatari riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. ----------------------------------------------------------- COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR - Follwing are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Commercial Bank of Qatar in millions of Qatari riyals. Q4 2012 %change EFG Hermes 475.00 25.24 Beltone Financial 476.00 25.51 SICO Bahrain 470.00 23.93 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 498.00 31.31 HSBC 343.00 -9.56 Average 452.40 19.28 The Commercial Bank of Qatar reported a net profit of 379.26 million Qatari riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------------------- QATAR ISLAMIC BANK - Follwing are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Qatar Islamic Bank in millions of Qatari riyals. Q4 2012 %change HSBC 269.00 5.61 QNB Financial 364.90 43.26 Beltone Financial 330.00 29.56 SICO Bahrain 431.00 69.21 Arqaam Capital 248.00 -2.63 Average 328.58 29.00 Qatar Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 254.71 million Qatari riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------------------- QATAR NATIONAL BANK - Follwing are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Qatar National Bank in millions of Qatari riyals. Q4 2012 %change EFG Hermes 2173.00 3.86 Beltone Financial 2135.00 2.04 Arqaam Capital 2011.00 -3.88 Audi Saradar Investment 2188.00 4.58 HSBC 2153.00 2.90 SICO Bahrain 2233.00 6.73 Global Investment House 2003.90 -4.22 Average 2128.13 1.71 Qatar National Bank reported a net profit of 2092.25 million qatari riyal in the fourth quarter of 2011. ----------------------------------------------------- QATAR TELECOM - Follwing are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Qatar Telecom (Qtel) in millions of Qatari riyals. Q4 2012 %change EFG Hermes 761.00 26.21 Aljazira Capital 1015.70 68.45 Qatar Telecom (Qtel) reported a net profit of 602.96 million qatari riyal in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------ QATAR GAS TRANSPORT CO - Follwing are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Qatar Gas Transport Co (NAKILAT) in millions of Qatari riyals. Q4 2012 %change EFG Hermes 196.00 -5.65 QNB Financial 190.00 -8.54 Qatar Gas Transport Co (NAKILAT) reported a net profit of 207.74 million qatari riyal in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------- MASRAF AL-RAYAN - Follwing are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Masraf al-Rayan in millions of Qatari riyals. Q4 2012 %change Arqaam Capital 291.00 -26.50 HSBC 359.00 -9.33 QNB Financial 366.80 -7.36 Average 338.93 -14.39 Masraf al-Rayyan reported a net profit of 395.92 million Qatari riyal in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)