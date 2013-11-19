DUBAI Nov 19 Qatar Exchange said on Tuesday it
had cancelled all transactions executed during the day because
of a technical problem on its trading platform.
"After consultation with QFMA (Qatar Financial Markets
Authority), it was agreed to cancel all transactions that took
place today and any orders that had not been executed," the
exchange said in an emailed statement.
"This was decided because the incident had affected the flow
of information and the brokers' ability to execute their
clients' orders in a sound and correct manner."
The exchange added that it hoped to resume trading as usual
on Wednesday morning.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Keiron Henderson)