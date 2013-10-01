DUBAI Oct 1 Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the country's sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), has bought NYSE Euronext's 12 percent stake in the Qatar Exchange, the Doha-based bourse said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deal, for which a price was not revealed, makes Qatar Holding the sole owner of Qatar Exchange, which operates the country's securities market.

QIA and NYSE Euronext signed a strategic partnership deal in June 2009 aiming to develop Qatar Exchange into a world-class market under which NYSE Euronext bought a 20 percent stake in Qatar Exchange for $200 million and brought in a Western chief executive.

The buyout coincides with the partnership's objectives being achieved, the statement said. Late last year, NYSE Euronext reduced its stake from 20 to 12 percent and Qatar Exchange named a new, local chief executive.

"Cooperation between Qatar Exchange and NYSE Euronext will continue in different fields, including technology and expertise," the bourse said.

The Doha-based bourse is home to companies such as Qatar National Bank, the second largest lender in the Gulf by market value and petrochemicals firm Industries Qatar .

Trading volume at the exchange fell to 70.7 billion rials ($19.4 billion) last year from 83.4 billion rials in 2011.

International index compiler MSCI has decided to upgrade the UAE and Qatar to emerging market status next June, which should attract fresh foreign money.Ÿ