DUBAI, Sept 23 The Qatar Stock Exchange said it
would consult with market participants and issuers next month on
improving liquidity in the market, and review the way in which
its indexes are calculated.
A committee including brokers, representatives of listed
firms and an observer from the Qatar Financial Markets Authority
will publish any changes to Qatar's index methodology in
November, and the changes would take effect next January, the
exchange said in a brief statement late on Monday. It did not
elaborate.
Qatar was upgraded to emerging market status by
international index compiler MSCI in May and by S&P Dow Jones
Indices this week. But its weighting in the MSCI indexes was
limited by restricted trading liquidity in its stocks, partly
because of caps on foreign ownership of individual firms.
MSCI is now due to decide during a scheduled review in
November whether to lift Qatar's weighting. Qatari authorities
have taken a series of steps to boost liquidity this year,
including a law issued in August that encourages companies to
raise their foreign ownership caps.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)