DOHA Feb 18 Qatar's stock exchange will list
Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Co, a unit of state-owned Qatar
Petroleum, on Feb. 26, it said on Tuesday, opening up trading in
the shares to foreigners.
Qatar's foreign minister has said foreigners, who account
for the majority of the population in the Gulf state, will be
allowed to buy up to 15 percent of Mesaieed in the secondary
market.
Earlier this year, Mesaieed raised 3.2 billion riyals ($880
million) in the Qatari stock market's first initial public
offering (IPO) since 2010, which was only open to Qatari
nationals.
The exchange said Mesaieed would be listed in the industrial
sector with the symbol MPHC.
Mesaieed holds stakes in ventures that manufacture
polyethylene, caustic soda and other chemical products. Its
partners in the ventures include the U.S. company Chevron
Phillips Chemical Co.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Mark Potter)