BRIEF-Avalonbay Communities sees total rental revenue for established communities for quarter ending March to increase between 3.1-3.2 pct
* Avalonbay communities, inc. Provides first quarter 2017 operating update
DUBAI Nov 19 Qatar Exchange said on Tuesday that trading had been suspended because of a technical problem.
Its brief statement did not elaborate on the problem or say when trading might resume. The main stock index was up 0.5 percent when trading halted. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
* Avalonbay communities, inc. Provides first quarter 2017 operating update
BERLIN, March 6 Germany welcomes efforts by banks to increase capital, the finance ministry said on Monday, declining to comment specifically on plans by Deutsche Bank to raise 8 billion euros ($8.47 billion) by issuing new shares.
March 6 National Reinsurance Corporation Of The Philippines