BERLIN, April 15 Qatar Petroleum International
and Exxon Mobil Corp signed a memorandum of
understanding on Monday to assess jointly unconventional gas
resources in North America and global opportunities in liquefied
natural gas (LNG).
Both companies are involved in LNG projects in Qatar, the
world's No. 1 LNG exporter. They also have shared interests in
LNG terminals in the United Kingdom, Italy and the United
States.
In a joint statement Qatar Petroleum International (QPI) and
U.S. oil and gas company ExxonMobil said the agreement sought to
give QPI opportunities to explore various unconventional natural
gas resources and associated liquids.
The companies signed the MoU at a conference in Berlin.
"(It) signifies our joint interest in expanding our
partnership both domestically and internationally in order to
address the growing and evolving role of natural gas, which
continues to play a larger role in meeting the needs of an
increasing population," said Nasser Al-Jaidah, chief executive
officer of QPI.
A North American shale gas boom late last decade has forced
Qatar Petroleum to find new buyers for millions of tonnes a year
of LNG it had planned to sell to the United States.
The companies said no transactions had taken place yet.
Earlier on Monday Centrica, Britain's biggest energy
supplier, and QPI said they had bought gas and oil assets in
Canada from Suncor Energy for C$1 billion ($986.73
million) including some with potential for shale gas production.