DOHA Jan 16 Qatar's Ezdan Real Estate Company has begun selling property worth 1.53 billion riyals ($420 million) to Tadawol Holding Group, according to a statement posted on the Qatar Exchange on Monday.

The sale will take place in two stages with legal measures related to the transaction to be resolved by the end of this month, the developer said in the statement.

Ezdan, which develops malls, residential complexes and schools in Qatar, has a market capitalisation of around 61 billion riyals. ($1=3.638 Qatari riyals) (Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Andrew Hammond)