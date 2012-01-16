DOHA Jan 16 Qatar's Ezdan Real Estate
Company has begun selling property worth 1.53 billion
riyals ($420 million) to Tadawol Holding Group, according to a
statement posted on the Qatar Exchange on Monday.
The sale will take place in two stages with legal measures
related to the transaction to be resolved by the end of this
month, the developer said in the statement.
Ezdan, which develops malls, residential complexes and
schools in Qatar, has a market capitalisation of around 61
billion riyals.
($1=3.638 Qatari riyals)
(Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Andrew Hammond)