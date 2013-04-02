DUBAI, April 2 Qatar's government budget
spending is expected to stay at about this year's level until
2017, after which it could drop, Qatari Finance and Economy
Minister Youssef Kamal said on Tuesday.
Qatar plans to boost government spending by 18 percent to
210.6 billion riyals ($57.8 billion) in the 2013/14 fiscal year
that began on Monday, as it steps up a big infrastructure
building programme.
Kamal, speaking to reporters at a meeting of Arab finance
ministers and central bankers in Dubai, also said Qatar was open
to conducting more sovereign bond offers on the international
market, depending on opportunities. He did not elaborate.
Qatar plans to be active investing abroad in 2013, he said
in response to a question, without giving any details.