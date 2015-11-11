DOHA Nov 11 The Qatar Financial Centre will
pass a new law in 2016 simplifying procedures for foreign
investors and giving them more access to the local market, the
centre's chief executive said on Wednesday.
"What we will see is a new QFC law that will be given birth
to in the first quarter of next year. The new law addresses
access to the market," Yousuf al-Jaida told reporters.
The QFC has its own legal, regulatory, tax and business
infrastructure, which allows for 100 percent foreign ownership
and full repatriation of profits.
But it faces tough competition from other financial centres
in the region, particularly Dubai, at a time when falling energy
prices has increased pressure on countries in the region to
diversify their economies beyond oil and gas.
Jaida said the new law would help companies list shares in
Qatar, give them more access to bond issues, and facilitate
other financial transactions.
"If a company has a dispute, which law applies, Arabic law
or English company law? If you go to the state they say state
laws apply, if you go to QFC they say QFC laws apply. This has
to be addressed. Hopefully this will solve the entire issue of
contradictions," he said, without giving details of the reform.
"If we want more direct investment and better stability,
we're going to need to do this as soon as possible to allow
freedom of movement, greater freedom of investment in the
country."
Jaida said the QFC had licensed two regulated and 60
non-regulated companies this year, for a 35 percent increase in
the total number of licensed firms.
He said Qatar's efforts to expand its private sector in the
face of low energy prices had put more emphasis on the QFC's
role.
"There's a phrase in Arabic, 'one person's calamity is
another person's benefit'. To be honest, it's been beneficial,
because we have a lot more support from the government to go
ahead and attract international companies," he said.
"In the past there's always been some resistance from the
local community - today the entire government supports us and
our mandate is more meaningful."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry King)