DOHA Dec 13 Qatar Petroleum has completed a $10.4 billion financing of its Barzan gas project, a company statement said on Tuesday.

The project will be funded with up to 30 percent equity and the remainder through syndicated loan expected to total $7.2 billion, the statement said.

The Barzan project will help supply the country's growing energy demand. Qatar is the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Praveen Menon)