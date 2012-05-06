DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
DOHA May 6 Qatar's government budget for the new fiscal year will be bigger than the previous one and inflation should move between 2 and 3 percent this year, finance and economy minister Youssef Kamal said on Sunday.
"It will be bigger," Kamal told reporters on the sidelines of a conference, without giving details.
In its 2011/12 budget, the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter originally planned spending worth 139.9 billion riyals ($38.4 billion) and a surplus of 22.5 billion riyals, or 3.6 percent of the 2011 gross domestic product.
Qatar's 2012/13 fiscal year started in April. Kamal said the government would release its budget plan by the end of May. (Reporting by Regan E.Doherty, Writing by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.