DOHA May 28 A fire at an upscale mall in the Qatari capital on Monday has caused a number of casualties, including at least one death, eyewitnesses and local media reported.

The blaze broke out at the Villagio Mall in Doha's west end. S moke was billowing from the mall, which was evacuated. Ambulances and police vehicles blocked entry to the complex.

The Gulf Arab state's ministry of interior was planning to hold a news conference about the fire on Monday evening.

