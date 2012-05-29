DOHA May 29 Fires broke out at an aviation
college and a girls school in Qatar on Tuesday, a day after 19
foreigners died in a blaze at a shopping mall, focusing
attention on safety standards in the Gulf Arab state.
Thirteen expatriate children were among those killed in
Monday's fire at the Villagio Mall in Doha's west end, including
two-year-old triplets from New Zealand.
Officials on Tuesday said a small fire broke out in the
Qatar Aeronautical College while messages on social media said
another was doused at the Fatima Bint Al-Mogeera school in Doha.
"There was a fire, but a very small one. It has been put
out," a representative of the aviation college told Reuters,
adding that the fire was believed to have been caused by an
electrical fault.
College director general, Ali al-Maliki, said no one was
hurt in the fire, which broke out on the ground floor.
The fires raised questions about fire safety standards in
the Gulf Arab state, the world's largest exporter of liquefied
natural gas, and one of the richest countries in the world.
"The fire ... is one of the worst tragedies to strike Qatar
in living memory and drives home the fact that safety needs take
precedence over everything else when it comes to the country's
ambitious future plans," an editorial in top-selling Qatari
English daily Gulf Times said on Tuesday.
The country of 1.7 million people, most of them expatriates,
has outlined public investment plans worth $95 billion over five
years to 2016, as it prepares to host the 2022 soccer World Cup.
This week it unveiled budgetary spending of $49 billion for new
fiscal year ending March 2013.
Authorities have ordered an investigation into the blaze
near a childcare area at the mall amid reports that security
staff at the complex reacted slowly to the blaze and in chaotic
fashion. Several at the complex told Reuters fire alarms did not
go off or rang only dimly.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by
Diana Abdallah)