Oct 30 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, one of the
world's most prolific investors, is building a $1 billion
holding in Bank of America, seeking to benefit from the
U.S. economic recovery, the Financial Times reported, citing
sources close to the plans.
Qatar Holding, the investment arm of Qatar Investment
Authority (QIA), began buying BofA shares about two years ago,
the newspaper said on its website, citing a person close to the
fund. The FT added that Qatar had bought more of the bank's
shares when their price fell to $7-$8 last year. ()
BofA's stock closed at $14.17, up 2 cents, on the New York
Stock Exchange. A $1 billion stake at this price represents less
than 1 percent of BofA, which has a market capitalisation of
about $151.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Under newly appointed Chief Executive Ahmed Al-Sayed, QIA
has been on an aggressive expansion spree, hiring bankers and
senior executives with experience ranging from mergers and
acquisitions in Asia to retail and luxury investments in Europe.
The FT said QIA had hired Michael Cho, a former co-head of
Asia mergers and acquisitions at BofA, for a senior role in its
mergers and acquisitions department.
Three sources had told Reuters in September that Qatar
Holding had hired Ugo Arzani, most recently a BofA managing
director in London, as its new head of consumer and retail
investments.
The sources had also said that QIA, worth more than $100
billion, was scouting for opportunities in Asia and the United
States in a bid to reduce its exposure to Europe and diversify
its investment portfolio.
In recent years, QIA has picked up minority stakes in
several large global companies such as Royal Dutch Shell
, Tiffany & Co, Siemens, Glencore
Xstrata and Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse
.
BofA declined to comment and QIA could not be reached for
comment outside working hours.