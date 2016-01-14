DOHA Jan 14 Qatar will raise domestic prices of
gasoline by 30 percent from midnight on Thursday, the official
Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, as low oil and gas prices put
the squeeze on the national budget.
The government said last month that it expected a budget
deficit of 46.5 billion riyals ($12.8 billion) in 2016, its
first deficit in 15 years. Like other Gulf states, it has been
looking at cutting lavish consumer subsidies for fuel and other
products and services.
Memos from state fuel company Woqod, posted at gasoline
stations across the capital Doha on Thursday, gave a few hours'
notice of the increase to 1.30 riyals ($0.357) per litre from
1.00 riyals for Super 97-Octane. The new price will still be
one of the lowest in the world.
QNA did not say how much money the government expected to
save with the reform. The United Arab Emirates hiked gasoline
prices in August, while Saudi Arabia did so last month and Oman
and Bahrain followed suit this week; Kuwait is expected to take
similar action in the coming months.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Andrew Torchia, Greg
Mahlich)