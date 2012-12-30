DUBAI Dec 30 Qatar's economic growth slowed in
the third quarter of the year but was supported by strong
expansion of non-oil sectors, data released by the statistics
authority showed on Sunday.
Gross domestic product in the July-September period,
adjusted for inflation, rose 3.9 percent from a year earlier and
grew 1.7 percent from the previous quarter.
That marked a slowdown from the second quarter of this year,
when real GDP grew 5 percent from a year ago, and the first
quarter, when growth was 6.9 percent.
A period of heavy investment in Qatar's oil and gas
resources ended last year, meaning the energy industry, which
accounts for almost half the economy, is now contributing much
less to growth.
The mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil and gas,
shrank 0.8 percent from a year ago in the third quarter and rose
only 0.6 percent from the previous quarter.
But other parts of the economy picked up much of the slack,
with manufacturing expanding 13.6 percent year-on-year,
construction growing 9.4 percent and the financial sector rising
4.7 percent.
Qatar plans to spend tens of billions of dollars on
infrastructure in the coming years to help it host the 2022
soccer World Cup. The government's planning authority said last
week that after a slow start, the building plans were picking up
speed and would accelerate further next year.
The authority forecast that Qatar's real GDP would expand
4.8 percent in 2013 after an estimated 6.3 percent in
2012.