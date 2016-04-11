April 11 Qatar's Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics released the following preliminary fourth-quarter gross domestic product data on Monday, adjusted for inflation. QATAR REAL GDP Q4/15 Q3/15 Q2/15 Q1/15 pct change year/year 4.0 3.8 4.8 4.1 pct change quarter/quarter -0.5 2.8 0.5 3.4 NOTE. The base year is 2013. The mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil and gas, expanded 0.7 percent year-on-year but fell 2.7 percent quarter-on-quarter. The rest of the economy grew 7.4 percent from a year earlier and 1.7 percent from the previous quarter. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)