DUBAI Dec 30 Growth in Qatar's gross domestic
product, adjusted for inflation, accelerated slightly to 6.2
percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2013, from 6.0
percent in the second quarter, the Qatar Statistics Authority
said on Monday.
Third-quarter GDP expanded 4.3 percent from the previous
quarter.
Output in the mining and quarrying sector, which includes
oil and gas production and accounts for more than 40 percent of
GDP, grew 1.8 percent from a year earlier and 3.5 percent
quarter-on-quarter.
The financial and real estate sector jumped 10.5 percent
year-on-year, while the construction sector expanded 13.0
percent on the back of government spending on infrastructure
projects.