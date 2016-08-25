Aug 25 Qatar's Ministry of Development Planning
and Statistics released the following preliminary first-quarter
gross domestic product data on Thursday, adjusted for inflation,
showing annual growth at its lowest level since at least 2011.
QATAR REAL GDP Q1/16 Q4/15 Q3/15 Q2/15
pct change year/year 1.1 3.9 3.6 4.8
pct change quarter/quarter -2.6 0.0 1.8 1.9
NOTE. The base year is 2013.
The mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil and gas,
shrank 3.0 percent year-on-year and decreased 2.5 percent
quarter-on-quarter.
The rest of the economy percent grew 5.5 percent from a year
earlier but shrank 2.7 percent from the previous quarter.
Previous figures are revised.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)