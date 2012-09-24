ABU DHABI, Sept 24 Pearl GTL, Qatar's $19
billion gas-to-liquid fuels project, is set to reach full
production within days after completing maintenance work on its
two main production lines, the company's technology manager said
on Monday.
"It is more a matter of days than weeks. It is difficult to
say because you can always have a bit of a setback but now we're
almost through," Rob Overtoom of Qatar Shell GTL Ltd said on the
sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi.
He would not say exactly what capacity the project was
currently operating at but said that output was already high.
Overtoom said Shell's planned 100-day maintenance at Pearl
was almost over and that it would soon ramp up production.
The project has been a drain on Royal Dutch Shell's
capital since 2003 with a development cost that overran to
$18-$19 billion from the original $5 billion and a mid-2012
target for full production.
Pearl, the world's largest GTL plant, strips methane from
the world's biggest non-associated gas field and combines it
with oxygen to produce diesel, natural gas liquids and ethane.
Shell has said the project would generate $4 billion of free
cash flow a year once running at full production in a market
with crude oil, the main determinant of the price of diesel, at
$70 a barrel.